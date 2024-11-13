Bangladesh receives US$7b in remittance in 3 months

Bangladesh has received remittance of over US$ 7 billion from expatriate citizens in the last three months, official data showed.

“Bangladeshi expatriates sent US$ 7.02 billion in remittance to the country in the last three months,” said a progress report on the works of different ministries and divisions.

The chief adviser’s press wing shared the document on the occasion of the three months of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

During the last three months, a total of 2,22,821 Bangladeshi workers went abroad. Of them, 4,426 workers went to different countries under Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited.