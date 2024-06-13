Economy trapped in corruption, unaccountability, inefficiency

The economy has been grappling with a lack of accountability, a shortage in skills, and institutionalised corruption.

It has led to an inefficiency trap, and the authorities have resorted to imposition of additional taxes to make it up.

Moreover, infrastructures are being constructed in an unplanned way, while initiatives are being taken carelessly. There are two golden geese – dedicated entrepreneurs and economic workers – that are being forced to end up in death.

Experts presented the scenario while addressing a dialogue on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday, hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).