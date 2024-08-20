BB dissolves National Bank board again

The board was also engaged in activities against the interest of the depositors, according to the BB.

The banking watchdog dissolved and restructured the board of directors of National Bank for the first time in December last year, but dissolved that board again in May this year for the second time.

Banking sector sources said several previous directors of the National Bank were representatives of various sisters concerns, including anonymous, of Chattogram-based S Alam Group. As a result, some people are considering this as a step to free the bank from the grip of S Alam Group, which has six banks under its control.