This interest rebate to benefit whom

Two leading business groups of the country have received an interest rebate of about Tk 40 billion (4,000 crore) from the banks they own and Bangladesh Bank has given no objection to it.

More business groups are also trying to get interest rebate and all of these loans are from private banks.

Amid such circumstance, the central bank issued instructions stating that state-owned banks and specialised ones are not allowed to minus their income sectors. That means private banks can provide interest rebate from their previous income, thus, the central bank made it easier for business groups that are out to get interest rebate.

The central bank, however, said approval will be required rebating interest for bank directors, their families and firms concerned.