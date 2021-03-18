Three agencies looking into Sadharan Bima's fund misappropriation

Three agencies have been separately investigating the fund misappropriation in the state-run Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC). They are the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) and SBC itself.

Led by the head of audit and compliance department at SBC’s head office, Abul Kashem, a ring of fraudsters misappropriated huge amount money from the insurer. Prothom Alo ran a report 'Sadharan Bima Corporation: 10 yrs of fraud, Tk 260m misappropriated' on Tuesday.

This criminal ring opened a bank account in SBC’s name and deposited Tk 277.8 million (27.78 crore). Later on, they withdrew Tk 261.5 million (26.15 crore). And Tk 16.3 million (1.63 crore) remained deposited in the bank. Officials of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Council for Industrial and Science Research (BCSIR), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the bank are allegedly involved in the fraud.