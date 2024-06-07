Journalists boycott BB governor at post-budget press briefing

In accordance to the norms, 10 ministers, state ministers and advisors, headed by the finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, held a press briefing on the day after the budget was announced.

Finance minister Abdul Hassan Mahmood Ali presented the opening speech at the press briefing held on Friday afternoon at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

After that, president of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha took the floor, calling the attention of the finance minister, saying, "The Bangladesh Bank governor has prohibited entrance of journalists into Bangladesh Bank. So we have decided we will not listen to his speech. We draw your attention so that he does not make any statement. If the Bangladesh Bank governor delivers a speech, we will boycott it."