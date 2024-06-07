Budget 2024-25
Journalists boycott BB governor at post-budget press briefing
In accordance to the norms, 10 ministers, state ministers and advisors, headed by the finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, held a press briefing on the day after the budget was announced.
Finance minister Abdul Hassan Mahmood Ali presented the opening speech at the press briefing held on Friday afternoon at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
After that, president of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha took the floor, calling the attention of the finance minister, saying, "The Bangladesh Bank governor has prohibited entrance of journalists into Bangladesh Bank. So we have decided we will not listen to his speech. We draw your attention so that he does not make any statement. If the Bangladesh Bank governor delivers a speech, we will boycott it."
After that, governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar made no statement throughout the press briefing.
The finance minister, the prime minister's economic affairs advisor Mashiur Rahman, the state minister for finance Wasiqa Ayesha Khan, finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumdar and other replied to various questions on the banking and financial sectors.
For most of the press briefing the governor sat with his chin resting on his hand.
The finance minister make no reference to this during the press briefing. The ministers, state minister, advisors and government bureaucrats replied to questions from the journalists.
Sitting to the right of the finance minister were industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, planning minister Abdus Salam, housing and public works ministry RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, agriculture minister Mohammed Abdus Shaheed, cabinet secretary M Mahbub Hossain, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar and finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumdar.
To the finance minister's left were local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Tajul Islam, prime minister's economic affairs advisor Mashiur Rahman, education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, state minister for commerce Ahsanul Islam Tito, state minister for finance Wasiqa Ayesha Khan and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.