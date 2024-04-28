Bangladesh Bank: Lift ban on journalists

Whoever joins Bangladesh Bank as governor seems to fear facing the media and journalists. The central bank is an important state organisation and people have the right to know about what is happening inside it. This is the reason journalists go to the central bank to collect news.

But in a recent development, Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said, "The central bank has decided that journalists would be able to go to only the spokesperson upon collecting a special entry pass. If an official provides a pass, journalists would be able to meet that official only.”

This means that the journalists would no longer be able to enter Bangladesh Bank by registering their name and address in the entrance. This is an unwritten embargo.