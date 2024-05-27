Why are journalists Bangladesh Bank's adversaries?

How the communication policy of a country's central bank should be, has now become a matter of global discussion. In January 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came up with a handbook on 'Central Bank Communications'. The entire world is floundering under inflation at present. It is basically the responsibility of the central bank to control inflation. This is done by the proper application of the monetary policy.

There is also need for accountability as to how far the central bank is able to carry out this responsibility, how transparently it is being able to do this. That is why IMF feels that a central bank needs to have a good communication policy. In the handbook they say that from the experts to the common people, the government, members of parliament and the central bank observers, everyone must be clearly apprised of the objectives and the implementation policy of the monetary policy. This will ensure both the accountability and the independence of the central bank. The independence and the accountability of the central bank are two sides of the same coin.

Other than the journalists, the IMF handbook also talks about ensuring the confidence of the others who monitor the central bank. But in Bangladesh, quite the opposite has happened. The journalists have been banned. As for the others, economists in particular, the central bank reacts to whatever they have to say and questions their understanding of economics. Even the governor himself has said that the global credit rating agency has lowered Bangladesh’s credit rating for political reasons. The central bank would do well to peruse the IMG handbook on how to keep up good communications with everyone.

Two professors of the economics department at London’s King College published a study in 2022 on what sort of reporting the media does on the Bank of English and its impact. The study covered the news published from 1997 to 2020 in the Times, the Daily Mail and the Guardian. In the study, ‘How do the Media Scrutinise Central Banking? Evidence from the Bank of England’, the two researchers said the media should report even more in-depth on the accountability of the central bank. After all, they mobilise public perception and also assist in increasing legal scrutiny. It is only the media that can keep the central bank’s independence under constant watch, and that is extremely important, particularly in times of crisis.