Finance minister and governor: Why are they good, when are they bad?

First of all, mention must be made of the success of Bangladesh's finance ministers. The budget deficit has almost always been within limits. No one has been over ambitious in this regard. It has also been possible to maintain macroeconomic stability. Bangladesh has never fallen into trouble over debt repayment. Growth has increased too. Overall, since its independence, Bangladesh has seen considerable economic achievement. Questions, though, have been raised about that macroeconomic stability, particularly in the last three years.

The list of failures of the finance ministers is quite long too. The think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) listed all the financial scandals starting from 2008, pointing out that in this span of time, Tk 920 billion (Tk 92,000 crore) had been misappropriated in the name of loans. There was a big share market scam in 2010, the biggest share market scam of the country since 1996.

The banking sector has become more fragile. There is a glaring lack of good governance in the sector. Due to the lenient stance towards loan defaults and repeatedly providing them with all sorts of facilities, even on paper the default loans have exceeded Tk 1.5 trillion (Tk 1,50,000 crore). The actual volume of loan default is much higher. And Bangladesh also ranks among the countries with the lowest tax-GDP ratio.

Almost all the finance ministers of the country may have maintained continuity in keeping up macroeconomic stability, but they have also kept up impressive continuity in facilitating loan defaulters, facilitating the politically influential persons, not taking action against those misappropriating funds and money launderers, creating scope to whiten black money, approving banks on political considerations and so on.

Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar has been governor for about two years now. But finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali is comparatively new. Before becoming finance minister, he had been the head of the standing committee for the finance ministry for five years. In these five years he held around 14 meetings of the committee, though the committees are supposed to hold at least one meeting a month. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal did not attend office regularly in the last three years of that time. He is now the head of the standing committee for the finance ministry. In this situation, the new finance minister will have to establish that the finance minister has an important role in managing and running the economy. The question is how far that will be possible.

Meanwhile, preparation has begun for the new budget of the coming financial year. The pressure may have lifted to an extent, but the economy still hasn't overcome the hurdles as yet. In June the new finance minister will present the new budget, and the governor will have to announce the new monetary policy. This is the prime time to coordinate the two policies and bring inflation under control. The common people want relief in the market. The banking sector unrest must also be lessened. Presently most of the decisions in the banking sector are taken from a political angle. Reducing interest rates, setting up new banks, merging banks -- all these are political decisions. We must break away from this. The big challenge is to increase revenue collection. The investment slump must be overcome. Reserves must be increased. The dollar crisis must also be addressed.

All in all, there are many challenges in front of the finance minister and the governor. Their places in history will be determined by how they tackle these challenges. It will be determined, who is good and who is bad. That is how, at least, the finance ministers and governors are evaluated in other countries. We want to evaluate them in this manner too.

* Shawkat Hossain is head of online, Prothom Alo

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir