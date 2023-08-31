Economy in the wrong direction due to wrong decisions, lack of coordination

Bangladesh has ended a financial year with the highest deficit in the financial accounts of the country’s history. In other words, the 2022-23 fiscal saw the biggest gap between foreign currency income and expenditure. That is why Bangladesh Bank is unable to halt the decrease in reserves. Due to this highest deficit in financial accounts, there was also a record imbalance in the overall balance of payments.

Even for the common people, last financial year was a year of extreme pressure. In his budget speech for last fiscal, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had promised that the inflation would be kept within 5.6 per cent. But in fact inflation during that time had been 9.2 per cent on average. That indicator alone was enough to crush people under the burden of commodity prices.

The government had failed to control the market. There had also been a lack of coordination and accountability. That is why in the many surveys that were run, the people’s contention was that the country’s economy was going in the wrong direction.