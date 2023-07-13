'Bangladesh had phenomenal economic success, what went wrong?'

He said, if you spend more than you earn, you go for a stabilisation loan. This could be beneficial for the economy, but this is an election year when the government spends more. The common man is already affected as one can see by the long queues in front of the TCB trucks.

Muniruzzaman picked up the issue of inflation, which the government puts at 9.6 per cent. But, he said, others say it is much higher.

The government puts the average inflation rate at 9 per cent, said Fahmida Khatun, but if we break it down and look at inflation item but item, it is much higher. We monitor the TCB item-wise rates and see some items show 20 per cent inflation, some 30 per cent, some 40 per cent, some even 50 per cent. And these are government figures. So it is felt inflation may be at least 20 per cent in actual terms.

Wages haven't increased. Government has increased wages of public service holders, but what about the others. She pointed out that this will push prices up higher and the common man will suffer more. Nutrition value of food has reduced and the quality of meals has declined for the vast majority.

As for IMF conditions, she said that the government had no option but to accept these but is unable to fulfill them, such as tax collection.