Banking sector: Default loans surpass 1.5 trillion 

Defaulted loans between April and June surged by Tk 244.19 billion, resulting in the total default of Tk 1.56 trillion (156,039 crores) by the end of June.

These defaulted loans represent 10.11 per cent of the disbursed loans in the banking sector.

Just three months earlier, defaulted loans were at Tk 1.31 trillion (131,620 crore) at the close of March.

When Awami League came to power in 2009, defaulted loans stood at Tk 224.81 billion. This has now skyrocketed to over Tk 1.5 trillion. In essence, defaulted loans have surged nearly sevenfold over a span of 14 years. This timeframe evidently proved advantageous for defaulters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank's efforts to reduce defaulted loans have proven unsuccessful despite numerous concessions.

The central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque informed Prothom Alo that defaulted loans have indeed increased. One contributing factor is the rise in defaulted loans across 31 banks, which is now reflected in the overall defaulted loan figures.

Some banks faced challenges in rescheduling loans, while others defaulted again after the initial rescheduling, he added.

For instance, Mezbaul said a bank had rescheduled a loan amounting to Tk 7 billion, only to default again due to the inability to meet installment payments. This highlights that certain sizable loans defaulted even after the rescheduling process. It's crucial to analyse additional factors that have played a role in this regard.