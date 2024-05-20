Bangladesh Bank: Journalists can't enter but loan defaulters can?

Bangladesh Bank said they have three objectives: 1. To bring down the overall bank default loans, now a bit less than 10 per cent, to under 8 per cent. 2. To bring down the default loans of state-owned banks to 10 per cent and of private banks to 5 per cent, which are at present 22 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. 3. To bring down to zero, loans outside the loan limits, loans given in false names for vested interests and loans provided by fraud and cheating, in order to ensure good governance in the banking sector.

In 2009, default loans were around Tk 220 billion (Tk 22,000 crore), which now exceed Tk 1.55 trillion (Tk 1 lakh 55 thousand crore). Given the circumstances, the media is considering Bangladesh Bank's roadmap to be positive. So what could the reason be for this new bar on journalists?

Bangladesh Bank's responsibilities include preparing and implementing the monetary policy and loan policy; supervising and controlling the banks and non-bank financial institutions; managing the country's foreign exchange reserves, issuing currency (notes and coins), controlling and supervising repayments, etc.

If these tasks are in the interests of the people and the country, then the journalists have the right to inform the people of these matters. It cannot be expected that Bangladesh Bank will provide all detailed information on its website, as claimed by the Awami League general secretary. Such disclosures are made in countries where there is full transparency and accountability in the functioning of government institutions. Even then, it is the duty of the journalists to provide the people with unknown information.

No authority has posted anything on the website about the loan scams that took place during the present government or the past government. The journalists dug up the dirt and revealed these scams to the people. In many cases, action was taken against certain quarters based on leads provided by the news media.

When the journalists get information from various sources, they need to go to Bangladesh Bank to clarify these stories. If this is seen as conspiratorial or if attempts are made to conceal the facts, this will not bode well for Bangladesh Bank either.