Where in the world is the central bank open for all: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, “In which country in the world can you enter the central bank freely? Why do you need to enter the bank when all the necessary information and updates are available online?”

He said this in response to a query from a newsperson while addressing a press conference at the political office of AL president in the capital’s Dhanmondi today, Saturday.

Asked about whether the government is concerned as the reserve declined to USD 13 billion from USD 48 billion, Obaidul Quader said, “Who told you that? Where did you get that? We have the account.”