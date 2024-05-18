Where in the world is the central bank open for all: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, “In which country in the world can you enter the central bank freely? Why do you need to enter the bank when all the necessary information and updates are available online?”
He said this in response to a query from a newsperson while addressing a press conference at the political office of AL president in the capital’s Dhanmondi today, Saturday.
Asked about whether the government is concerned as the reserve declined to USD 13 billion from USD 48 billion, Obaidul Quader said, “Who told you that? Where did you get that? We have the account.”
As the newspersons mentioned the governor of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) told them the actual reserve (usable) now stands at USD 13 billion, the AL general secretary said, “Then, you better ask the governor why it (reserve) came down to this level. This is not what we know. The reserve now stands at between USD 19-20 billion as far as we know.”
When the newspersons asked how they could ask the governor when they are not allowed inside the central bank, the bridges minister said, “Can anyone enter the Federal Bank of India at will? Why would someone do so? Everything is given on the website. You (journalists) only need information, so why would you enter?”
Asked about the concerns raised by the economists over the dwindling forex reserve of the country, “How much did we have after independence? Did we have dollars at the beginning of the journey? How many billions of dollars had BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) left for us? We now have around USD 19-20 billion. Is it any less? Our export income is rising. The inflow of remittance is also growing. If these keep growing, so will be the reserve.”
The Awami League general secretary further said, “None of us ever ask why today’s Bangladesh is so developed and prosperous. It is due to the continuation and stability of the government. This is why Bangladesh has been able to transform into a wonder of the world.”
Obaidul Quader said, “The people of the country are very close to the prime minister. She came and stood firmly beside the hapless people of the country. She reorganised Awami League and brought unity among the party activists.”
Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, science and technology affairs secretary Md Abdus Sabur and liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das were also present at the press briefing.