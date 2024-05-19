Banks are being merged due to lack of farsightedness

Prothom Alo :

We see the dollar price scaling up. Now the government has used the crawling peg system to devaluate the taka. Many say that this should have been done earlier. What do you say? Can this crawling peg measure make any difference now?

Zahid Hussain

There are questions about whether it is actually a crawling peg that has been put into effect here. If the system put in place is actually crawling peg, then there must be space for fluctuation. Here we see that Bangladesh Bank has fixed a rate for the dollar, that is, 117 taka. The Bangladesh Bank circular doesn’t mention how far it will rise or fall above or below this. According to the media, it may fluctuate up or down by a taka. Then there is matter of the buying and selling rate of the dollar. This is not clear. We see the “peg” fixed at 117 taka, but we don’t see the “crawling”.

The question is, if we cannot pay more than 118 taka for the dollar, will the inflow of dollars though formal channels drop? The market itself doesn’t believe this rate will last. The currency market has become volatile. Since there is no possibility of the dollar rate falling, exporters who receive their bills in dollars may delay bringing in their dollars in the hope of the dollar price going up further.

The crawling peg system is in place in Nicaragua and Vietnam. Nicaragua’s situation is different. And in Vietnam, the central bank fixes the rate every day based on the previous day’s market. Buying and selling can be done at a 5 per cent fluctuation, up or down. Interestingly, IMF has given recognition to what is being done in Bangladesh in the name of crawling peg. I feel that they know something that we don’t know. Perhaps they have been told the ceiling of the dollar buying and selling rate.