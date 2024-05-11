Dollar price and interest hike: Concern over cost of doing business

Leaving the bank interest rate on the market as well as simultaneously raising the exchange rate of US dollars at a go may increase the cost of doing business, causing a concern among businesspeople. Economists, importers and exporters said steps must be taken to control the cost of doing business following the measures by the central bank because prices of goods will increase again due to the rise in the cost of doing business, thus, inflation may go up, causing pressure on people.

Top importers of the country said they purchased dollars at a price between Tk 117 and Tk 120 to import various products including raw materials despite the Bangladesh Bank keeping the exchange rate within a certain limit. They had to pay banks in alternative ways, but now they will no longer be needed to pay additional prices to the bank via alternative ways because of the introduction of a crawling peg exchange rate system for spot purchases and sales of US dollars. Importers said the dollar price hike would not affect them much for now, but its long-run effect depends on how banks would implement the new system.

As part of the broader reform in the financial sector in light of the criteria for the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loans, Bangladesh Bank introduced a crawling peg exchange rate system for spot purchases and sales of US dollars, jumping the exchange rate of US dollar to Tk 117 a dollar from Tk 110 a dollar at one go. The central bank introduced a market-driven interest rate regime, also at the prescription of the IMF ditching the SMART (six-month moving average rate of treasury bill) reference rate for determining lending rates, as well as raised the policy rate instructing the banks not to raise the interest rate by more than 1 per cent than the existing rate. The bank lending rate crossed 13 per cent in April.