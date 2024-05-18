IMF satisfaction: Respite or disquiet for Bangladesh?

With the January 2024 election ahead, the government refrained from fulfilling those conditions. However, in order to avail the next tranche of the loan, this month it has left the interest rate entirely to the market and so increased the policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 per cent.

After taking up a flexible exchange rate policy, the exchange rate of the dollar was hiked by Tk 7 to the highest the country has ever seen, at Tk 117, under the crawling peg exchange rate system.

Also, a formula-based energy price adjustment mechanism was implemented for petroleum products. The donor agency IMF is satisfied with these financial reforms carried out by the government.

And the end of the second review this month, the IMF mission chief Chris Papageorgiou apprised the media of its satisfaction, saying there needs to be more reforms in the banking sector and emphasis must be placed on tax and revenue collection. He also stressed the need on curbing subsidies in order for the economy to turn around.

The matter that must be given due consideration is how much respite will this satisfaction of IMF offer the country, and how must relief will these reforms give the people for whom the loan has been taken.

Ever since this loan was taken from the IMF, the country has seen one record after the other. There has been a record in the hike of energy prices, the dollar rate has hit a record high, the reserves have hit a record low. And above all, the people are floundering under the record hike in the prices of essentials. IMF's satisfaction has offered the people no respite. It has simply served to increase their distress further.