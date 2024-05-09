IMF advises reducing banking sector vulnerability

In response to a question about bank mergers, Chris Papageorgiou stated that there is a necessity of this initiative of the Bangladesh Bank as among the 61 banks in Bangladesh, some are very strong while others are not.

The IMF team has expressed satisfaction that Bangladesh has introduced a monthly fuel oil price adjustment system. Chris Papageorgiou remarked, “The authorities have made significant progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported program, including the implementation of a formula-based fuel price adjustment mechanism for petroleum products…. We welcome Bangladesh Bank’s bold actions to realign the exchange rate and simultaneously adopt a crawling peg regime with a band as a transitional step toward greater exchange rate flexibility to restore external resilience. Following the liberalisation of retail interest rates, additional tightening of monetary policy should help alleviate any inflationary pressures resulting from the exchange rate reform.”

In a recent event, former Bangladesh Bank governor Muhammad Farashuddin stated that the IMF never discusses money laundering. However, when questioned about the issue, Chris Papageorgiou stressed that one of the IMF’s most crucial policies is the control of money laundering.

He further explained that establishing good governance includes measures to prevent money laundering.