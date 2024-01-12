Economy is a major concern of the new government

When Awami League came to power 15 years ago in 2009, at the start of its ascending to the helm for four consecutive terms, the world was facing an economic recession back then too. Bangladesh benefitted from this. The army-backed government that had been in power for two years before that, faced a crisis over food prices. But when the elections came around, the situation had more or less come under control. Low income countries like Bangladesh benefitted when the price of fuel dropped. Food prices fell. Inflation pressure lessened. The government had no large crisis to face. It took up the responsibility to lower the prices of diesel and fertiliser. The boro rice crop farmers benefitted.

The sailing was not so smooth in 2014. The extended political unrest and conflict wrought harm to the economy. There were apprehensions concerning investment. But using the excuse of damages caused by the violence, default loans spiralled. In the meantime, the economy ran rife with major loan scams. The very first term saw the Hall-Mark, BASIC Bank and share market scams. In the next five years there was growth, but the financial sector also weakened.