Economy: New year, old challenges

Policymakers have a lot to worry about over the high inflation rate in the new year. Inflation is simply not falling below 9 per cent. The price of consumer goods hasn't fallen significantly either. From March till November last year, inflation remained above 9 per cent. And for four months, food inflation remains above 10 per cent.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has not published the December inflation rate as yet. While the inflation calculations are complete, BBS is waiting for a nod from the planning minister. Planning minister MA Mannan has been in his home constituency of Sunamganj for some time because of the elections.

The World Bank's recent report on food security has said that the steady increase in food prices has been a cause of concern for 71 per cent of the families in the country.

According to the latest population census, there are a total of 41 million (4 crore 10 lakh) families or households in the country. According to the World Bank's calculations, the increase in food prices are a cause of anxiety for over 29 million (2 crore 90 lakh) families in the country.