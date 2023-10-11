Additional revenue collection main concern

IMF’s Asia and Pacific region’s chief Rahul Anand accompanied by other members met NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munin at his office on Monday. The topics of discussion included additional revenue collection as per IMF condition, tax exemption and reform plans.

The NBR chairman refrained from making any comment to the media after the meeting. NBR said it will send the meeting minutes to the finance ministry. The ministry would later brief the media on the issue. Rahul Anand also declined to comment to the media following the meeting.

Meanwhile, the NBR chairman held a meeting with three members of the customs wing, VAT wing and income tax wing yesterday before the meeting with the IMF delegation. The NBR chairman was informed about how the additional revenue will be collected. The three wings prepared three separate position papers with a view to informing the IMF of the plans about revenue collection and reform.