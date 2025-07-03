3 challenges for economy

Political uncertainty over the national election is increasing concerns in the economy. Historically, GDP growth tends to slow in election years as businesses adopt a wait-and-see approach before launching new ventures.

Additionally, the US suspension of reciprocal tariffs is set to expire on 9 July. Without a new arrangement, exports from Bangladesh and many other countries could be adversely affected.

Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), told Prothom Alo that inflation is still not under control, while investment remains stagnant, and revenue collection is weak.

He pointed out that reserves look modest, but this is largely due to reduced import costs and an increase in foreign loans. Thus, the reserve situation cannot be considered as strong as it seems.

According to him, the economy still remains under pressure. While the government claims elections will be held during the current fiscal year, there is still unease among the business community over whether power will be transferred peacefully. Also, there are concerns about how the US tariffs could impact exports if imposed.