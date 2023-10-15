Government banks grapple with persistent defaulted loans

Despite implementing various targets, the financial condition of government banks is not improving. These banks are struggling with loans to big customers.

Moreover, the defaulted loans due to irregularities and corruption are regularised, only to be defaulted again within a few days. Consequently, various indicators of government banks remain stuck in the same loop.

One of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant a USD 4.7 billion loan was to reduce defaulted loans. The organisation has mandated bringing down the non-performing loans of the banking sector to 10 percent by 2024. However, the total non-performing loans of the banking sector rose to 10.11 per cent in June of the previous year, up from 8.80 per cent in March.

As of June, the average non-performing loan for private sector banks is less than 10 per cent. Conversely, for government banks, it stands at 25 per cent, up from 19.87 per cent in March. This information has been obtained from the Bangladesh Bank's report on banks’ defaulted loans.