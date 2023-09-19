Islami Bank provides Tk 7b loan to closed factory of AnonTex

Some officials of Islami Bank seeking anonymity said, S Alam group has started the process of buying some companies of AnonTex. For that reason, the loan was disbursed in a hurry. But there is no legal provision of repaying the loan of one bank by borrowing from another bank, according to the regulations of Bangladesh Bank.

Janata Bank Managing Director Abdul Jabbar told Prothom Alo in his office last Wednesday, "The loan of AnonTex Group has been rescheduled. It was due till June, which has been extended till December. I hear the group is trying to sell their companies. We have also given permission to sell two companies. To sell, they have to pay off all our debts. I have not received any money till now."

Liquidity crisis not averted, no punishment

Meanwhile, the Islami Bank has been suffering from a liquidity crisis after many loans were disbursed anonymously from the bank. However, none of the officers involved in disbursing such loans were punished, rather some were promoted. As a result of Islami Bank's liquidity crisis, four other Shariah-based banks belonging to the S Alam group are also facing liquidity crisis as these banks were dependent on Islamic banks for liquidity support.

According to a report by Moody's Investors Service last Thursday, the liquidity crisis in Bangladesh's Shariah-based banks is lingering. This situation has arisen due to the decrease in clients’ deposits and failure to utilise most of the support measures provided by the central bank. The impact of liquidity crunch can also affect the credit quality of the banks. As a result, the country's Islamic banks may face problems in meeting short-term liabilities.

According to Moody's, in 2022, 10 Islamic banks in the country were able to maintain liquidity according to the regulation. But after 6 months, it appeared that 4 out of 10 banks had fallen behind in this regard. Although 6 banks were able to maintain liquidity as per the regulations, their excess liquidity was low.

Another leading rating agency, Fitch Ratings, said that Shariah-based banks are suffering from more liquidity problems compared to the conventional banks due to loan irregularities.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, On 24 November last year, Islami Bank had a deposit of Tk 1.51 trillion 5.03 billion which decreased to Tk 1.41 trillion 6 billion last December. After that last August the deposit increased to Tk 1.49 trillion 170 million but that again decreased to 1.47 trillion 7.92 billion. These amounts are deposited by around 15 million clients. The large chunk of the depositors of the bank are from rural areas but the loans are being disbursed to Dhaka and Chattogram.