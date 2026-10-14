Economic growth to slow, inflation to rise, putting people under greater pressure

Last month, the ADB forecast growth of 4 per cent. The IMF’s projection is lower than both. The government, however, has set a growth target of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal year.

Official figures put growth at 4.14 per cent in the previous fiscal year. If the IMF’s forecast for the current fiscal year proves accurate, Bangladesh will not have recorded such a low growth rate in the past three and a half decades. Its inflation forecast would also imply the highest average annual inflation in 15 years.

The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank are under way in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury met World Bank representatives there on Tuesday.

Asked after the meeting about the growth and inflation forecasts, he told journalists that the two institutions had issued their projections and that he did not want to dispute them. The government was working towards the targets set in the budget, he said.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, told Prothom Alo that, given the current trajectory of the economy, growth would be weak and inflation would rise to a high level.