Inflation may rise to nearly 11pc this fiscal year, IMF forecasts

Bangladesh’s economic growth may slow this fiscal year, while inflation is likely to rise, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) October 2026 forecast.

The IMF projects that Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could fall to 3.2 per cent in the 2026–27 fiscal year, while average inflation could climb to 10.9 per cent.

The outlook raises fresh concerns about the pace of economic recovery, people’s purchasing power and the investment climate.