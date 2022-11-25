Islami Bank’s statement to the report

“Nabil Group has been operating its business activities for 18 years with reputation and has become a large business conglomerate of 17 companies. This group has immense contribution to economy of Bangladesh in agro-industry, consumer goods production and marketing. Besides, it is working as one of the largest suppliers of rice, dal, wheat, sugar and edible oil in Bangladesh.

“It has created employment for about 15,000 people. Apart from this, Anwara Trade International and other business institutions that have been alluded in the report have also been financed following proper banking norms and regulations. The report mentions that the owner of an establishment is Miftah Uddin from Banshkhali of Chattogram, which is not correct.