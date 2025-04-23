'India will benefit from Bangladesh’s premature graduation’ from LDC status

Economist Mushtaq Khan expressed concerns over Bangladesh’s lack of preparation for graduating from the United Nations' list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

He believes if Bangladesh graduates from LDC status, it will lose tariff-free trade benefits, face higher interest rates on foreign loans, and domestic industries will be exposed to intense competition, potentially leading to the shutdown of many factories.

Mushtaq Khan, a professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, shared these views at a roundtable discussion titled “Bangladesh’s Graduation from Least Developed Country Status: Preparations and Realities,” organized by the organisation Change Initiative at a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan area today, Wednesday.

Politicians, economists, academics, researchers, and government officials attended the event.

Mushtaq Khan also said competitor countries want Bangladesh to graduate from LDC status, as it benefits them. One of the main beneficiaries would be India. If Bangladesh loses its trade privileges, India stands to gain the most.

He warned that if Bangladesh applies to the United Nations to delay its graduation, competitor countries might oppose it. They will desire that the application of Bangladesh is not considered.