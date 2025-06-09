Garment exports hit $10b as raw material import costs $4b
In the third quarter (January–March) of the current 2024–25 fiscal year, Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth a total of USD 10.34 billion (USD 1,034 crore). During the same period, USD 4.25 billion (USD 425 crore) was spent on importing raw materials.
This means that the value addition in garment exports during the last quarter stood at 58.90 per cent while in the previous quarter, the value addition stood at 61 per cent.
These figures were revealed in the latest quarterly report by Bangladesh Bank on the ready-made garment sector. The report shows that since the fourth quarter of the 2021–22 fiscal year, value addition in garment exports has been hovering around 60 per cent.
The central bank calculates the net export or value addition in the garment sector by deducting the cost of importing cotton, yarn, fabric, and accessories from total garment export earnings. Some also refer to net export income as the sector’s value addition.
The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) had inflated export figures in the last two fiscals. The export as well as the value addition rate saw a false increase then. The Bangladesh Bank brought this discrepancy in the statistics to light in middle of last year. The export data was later revised and the value addition rate in the garment sector dropped across seven quarters in the last two fiscal years in turn.
Due to the inflated export figures, value addition in garment exports suddenly jumped from 59 per cent to over 67 per cent for the second quarter (October–December) of 2022–23 fiscal year. The value addition ranged between 70 per cent and 72 per cent in the following five quarters.
However, after the data revision, it was revealed that value addition in the January–March and April–June quarters of that fiscal year had actually dropped to 62 per cent. Meanwhile, the value addition ranged between 57.5 per cent and 61.5 per cent in all four quarters of 2023–24 fiscal year.
According to the Bangladesh Bank report, the export of readymade garments stood at USD 9.51 billion (USD 951 crore) in the first quarter (July–September) of the current fiscal year while the import of raw material was at USD 3.84 billion (USD 384 crore) resulting in a value addition of 59 per cent.
Then in the second quarter (October–December), garment exports reached USD 10.37 billion (USD 1,037 crore), with USD 4.04 billion (USD 404 crore) spent on raw materials. With this the value addition stood at 61 per cent.