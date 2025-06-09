Garment exports hit $10b as raw material import costs $4b

In the third quarter (January–March) of the current 2024–25 fiscal year, Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth a total of USD 10.34 billion (USD 1,034 crore). During the same period, USD 4.25 billion (USD 425 crore) was spent on importing raw materials.

This means that the value addition in garment exports during the last quarter stood at 58.90 per cent while in the previous quarter, the value addition stood at 61 per cent.

These figures were revealed in the latest quarterly report by Bangladesh Bank on the ready-made garment sector. The report shows that since the fourth quarter of the 2021–22 fiscal year, value addition in garment exports has been hovering around 60 per cent.