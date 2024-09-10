Indian Line of Credit projects to continue: Salehuddin

Finance and commerce adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said the Indian Line of Credit projects would continue considering its importance for the country.

"Already, the projects they (India) have with us are big projects and we'll continue those as those are not small projects and we'll take another big project for the benefits of ours...," he said.

The adviser was responding to queries of reporters after Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met him at the finance ministry at Bangladesh secretariat.

Salehuddin said, "We've assured him (Indian high commissioner) that Bangladesh is a very good place for investment and economic cooperation. They (Indian side) have taken note and they will continue the cooperation".

He said that they have also thanked the government of India for their continued cooperation, adding, "We're looking forward to future and enhanced cooperation,"