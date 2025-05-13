IMF to release loan as Bangladesh to go for flexible exchange rate

Bangladesh Bank has agreed to adopt a more flexible US dollar-taka exchange rate as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is going to release two more installments of the ongoing USD 4.7 billion loan programme.

According to sources at Bangladesh Bank, the IMF will disburse USD 1.3 billion in two tranches, which are expected to be received by June.

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, to provide further details. In a press release, the central bank said the press briefing may come with the official announcement over the loan installments. The governor will join it virtually from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Also, the IMF is likely to issue a statement on the decision to disburse the funds soon.