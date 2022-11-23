Defaulted loans have to be brought down by 2 yrs

Six state-run banks – Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali, BASIC, and BDBL – have got 28.66 per cent of their total loans defaulted.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked the Bangladesh Bank (BB) about the latter’s strategy to bring down the rate to 10 per cent.

The lending agency advised not only the state-owned banks but the entire banking sector to keep the defaulted loans within 10 per cent.

In response, the central bank briefed the IMF that the overall rate of defaulted loans is less than 10 per cent in the country and it eyes a significant improvement in this regard by June 2024.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, the total amount of defaulted loans stood at Tk 1340 billion in September, where the six state-run banks make up Tk 600 billion.