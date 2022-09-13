8-metre draught vessel docks at Mongla for first time

The unloading of the consignment from the ship started at 3:30pm.
"The ship will leave the port after reloading goods. It was a trial run showing that ships with 8-metre draughts can also anchor at the port," Syed Zahid Hossain, local shipping agent of MCC Tokyo and managing director of Sun Trade, said.
The ship will leave the port for China Wednesday after reloading goods.
"MV Tokyo was the first ship of its size to anchor at Mongla port. It has been possible due to dredging. Previously all the ships that anchored at the jetties did not have a draught of more than seven metres," Zahid said.