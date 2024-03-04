Bangladesh receives $2.16b in remittance in February

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US$ 2.16 billion in remittances during the month of February which is the highest in the past eight months.

February's remittances marked a significant increase of 38.46 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year, as per data from Bangladesh Bank.

This development offers a much-needed respite for the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, according to industry insiders.

In June 2023, the country saw a higher inflow of remittances amounting to $2.19 billion.