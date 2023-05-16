Bangladesh becoming highly unequal country

BRAC executive director Asif Saleh said people don’t know about many initiatives of the government like stipend for children of migrants though it takes 24-25 phases to cross.

Asif Saleh shared his personal experience saying they learned about an area where child marriage is rampant. After looking into it, it was learned the imams of the local mosques and marriage registrar (Kazi) are playing role in child marriages. Kazi said, "I earn Tk 4,500 a month, how is it possible to run a family with such a little amount?”

So, it is necessary to dig deep into root of the problem and what causes what, Asif Saleh added.

Former BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana said, “Indirect tax is increasing inequality. Both Beximco owners and Rumeen Farhana pay indirect tax at a same rate.”

The government is using Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and global economic crisis as an excuse for decline in foreign reserve, Rumeen Farhana alleged adding, the government has stopped disclosing information on money laundering since 2015, and that means the government is unwilling to stop money laundering.