Why 9 types of lifestyle expenses must be reported in income tax returns

Taxpayers must report their lifestyle expenses in their annual income tax return. Tax officials want to know how much you spent throughout the year and whether those expenses are consistent with your income.

To assess this, taxpayers must provide information on nine types of lifestyle-related expenses in their returns.

Taxpayers must submit details of lifestyle-related expenses using Return IT-11GA (2023). Even if another member of the family pays the household expenses, the taxpayer must mention this in the remarks column of the form.