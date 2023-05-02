Bangladesh signs US$2.25bn loan deal with World Bank

The World Bank (WB) has agreed to provide a loan of 2.25 billion US dollars to Bangladesh for five development projects on regional trade and connectivity, disaster preparedness and environmental management, reports BSS.

The loan agreement was signed at the WB headquarters in Washington on Monday. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and WB president David Malpass were present at the agreement signing event.

The five development projects are - Resilient Infrastructure for Adaptation and Vulnerability Reduction(RIVER), Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST), Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS) – Bangladesh Phase-1, First Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development (GCRD) and Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART).