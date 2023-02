Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has earned Taka 400 billion more in 2021-22 fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal, reports news agency BSS.

“The NBR has earned over Taka 40,000 crore (400 billion) more in 2021-22 fiscal year compare to 2020-21 fiscal,” said the finance minister replying to a starred tabled question by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday.