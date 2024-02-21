Less money in banks, more in people’s hands

Customers withdrew about Tk 65 billion in December 2023, thus cash outside the banks reached about Tk 2.55 trillion at the end of December, according to monthly data from Bangladesh Bank.

Bankers said cash transactions increased in December ahead of the national election in January. Besides, people are spending their savings due to high inflation. Many people also travel home and abroad, requiring more cash transactions. Altogether, December saw more cash withdrawals, but this money will return to banks in the coming days after circulating in various hands.

Meanwhile, banks started increasing interest on deposits as the interest cap on bank lending was lifted in July 2023. Yet, banks are receiving deposits as desired. Some banks even saw their customers taking more money out of banks than they deposit.

Besides, the banking sector fell short of taka as Bangladesh Bank purchased US dollars spending taka. Banks also increased investment in treasury bills, resulting in a liquidity crisis in most of the banks. In particular, two traditional banks and five Shariah-based banks were the worst hit.