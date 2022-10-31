IMF recommends cutting tax exemption, bureaucrats on bank boards

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for reducing tax exemption in all the three sectors – income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs. The tendency of tax exemption is high in Bangladesh as compared to other countries, according to the organisation. As a result, it is not possible to collected the targetted desired revenue.

IMF has asked for a list of the sectors with tax exemptions. At the same time, it has recommended reviewing the sectors which could be excluded from the list. The agency will provide the National Board of Revenue (NBR) with necessary assistance in this regard.

The delegates of IMF held separate meetings with the income tax, VAT and customs division of the NBR on Sunday. According to reliable sources relevant to these meetings, NBR members Masud Sadiq (customs policy), Shams Uddin Ahmed (income tax policy), Zakia Sultana (VAT policy) and Mainul Khan were present at these meetings, according to reliable sources.