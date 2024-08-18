Cash withdrawal limit at banks raised to Tk 300,000 this week

The interim government began its journey on 8 August, but the police are yet to resume their activities in full swing. This posed significant security concerns, particularly in transporting cash. Besides, there were apprehensions that the vested quarters might attempt to destabilise the situation by withdrawing large amounts of cash.

Against the backdrop, the maximum limit for cash withdrawal was Tk 200,000 in the previous two weeks.

An official of Bangladesh Bank explained that the decision aims to foil any attempts to destabilise the situation as well as to address the security concerns. The limit will be lifted completely in a gradual process.