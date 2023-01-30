EDF alternative: Tk100b fund to be operated through 49 banks

It drew attention after the IMF insisted the EDF of USD $7 billion be counted as encumbered reserves - not as part of the country's liquid foreign exchange reserve.

The executive director and spokesperson of BB Mesbaul Haque told UNB that Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar had a meeting with the MDs of the banks on Monday. Separate deals were signed with 49 banks in the meeting.

As per the deal, banks will be able to borrow from this fund at 4 percent interest rate, he said.

After the meeting, Chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Managing Director of BRAC Bank Salim RF Hossain said that the banks will benefit through the formation of the fund in local currency.