‘We can’t make up for the losses’

After staying closed for two days due to violent clashes between shop owners and students, Dhaka New Market, Chandrima Super Market and other shopping malls in the area opened their doors for customers on Thursday.

But footfall in the markets was a fraction of what it usually is during the Eid season. The shop keepers fear that the clash will greatly hamper their Eid business and they won’t be able to make up for the losses.

During the clash, more than 50 shops in the Nurjahan Super Market were set on fire. The cashbox and all clothes of five shops were completely burnt to ashes. The owners of those shops are feeling helpless.