Why don't footwear prices take a step down?

In Bangladesh, footwear giants Bata Shoe and and Apex Footwear have the cost and revenue on their websites.

Apex Footwear sold Tk 7.58 billion products in first half of 2019-20 fiscal (July-December) with a gross profit of 24.76 per cent. The profit stood at 21 per cent before the plummet in skin price. This shows, Apex’s net profit has increased a bit. The company has to spend a section of the profit for marketing and administration. It has to pay taxes too. So overall, the picture is not so promising.

In 2017-18 fiscal, Apex EPS (earnings per share) stood at Tk 11.50 . This has reduced to Tk 5.18 during first half of 2019-20 fiscal. This means, though the price of rawhide decreased, Apex’s EPS did not increase.

Bata sold Tk 1.64 billion products during January to March in 2020. It had a gross profit of 43 per cent. Bata had a gross profit of 40 per cent in 2016 when rawhide prices were better. This means, profit did not increase with the price fall of rawhide for Bata. Rather, the EPS has fallen.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Bata EPS stood at over Tk 2. It was over Tk 3 last year. The EPS were several times higher during the same period in the preceding years.

Leather exporters are not having a good time either. Exports have dropped over the last few years. Earlier, leather used to be the second top export, but has notched down to four.

Bangladesh earned over $1.23 billion exporting leather during 2016-17 fiscal, but the earning stood at only $800 million during 2019-20 fiscal.

If the profits were bigger, demands would be higher for rawhide, but no one showed much interest in purchase, said Md. Sakhawat Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA). “The government is informed about the rate we sell leather. Above all, most of the tanneries would not become loan defaulter if leather be would be profitable.”

According to the latest estimates, Bata incurred losses during April to June, when coronavirus spread. Apex estimates have still not appeared while another top brand has closed 12 showrooms.

*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Nusrat Nowrin.