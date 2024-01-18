Govt to import 4.5m tonnes of food from India

It’s worth noting that in December 2022, quotas were already sought from India for the import of six essential commodities, including rice and wheat. However, the recent emphasis on this matter suggests a renewed focus. Sources indicate that discussions at the highest levels of both countries took place after the 7 January election.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh informed Prothom Alo on Tuesday, stating, “Last year, we initiated discussions regarding the import of certain products, including rice and wheat, through quota from India. A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on this matter has been sent to India. Following the recent election, discussions have resumed, and I am optimistic about swift progress between the two countries.”

This renewed discussion on the import of rice and wheat comes at a critical time when the prices of these essential grains are on the rise in the country. At the outset of the year, the wholesale price of rice has witnessed an increase of Tk 4-5 per kg. Simultaneously, the price of packaged flour has also seen a rise of Tk 5 per kg.

According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), coarse rice is currently priced at Tk 50 to Tk 52 per kilogram in the Dhaka market, reflecting an increase of Tk 2 per kg. Similarly, medium rice has seen a price hike of Tk 1 to Tk 2 per kg, now ranging from Tk 52 to Tk 56, and fine rice has experienced a rise of Tk 2, reaching a price range of Tk 62 to Tk 75 per kg.