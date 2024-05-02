Goods worth $3.92b exported in April 

The exports totaled at $47.47 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal, which is up by 3.93 per cent from $45.67 billion in the previous fiscal’s corresponding period.

Readymade garments, a key export sector, registered an year-on-year rise of 4.97 per cent as its exports amounted to $40.49 billion in the ten-month period, against $38.57 billion in the previous fiscal’s corresponding timeframe.

It, however, still falls short of the export target, $42.97 billion, set for the first ten months of the current fiscal year.