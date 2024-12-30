How 3 governors aided irregularities in banking sector 

Atiur Rahman was appointed governor on 1 May, 2009. There was no significant political interference at the beginning of his tenure, but the central bank apparently relaxed its supervision in the banking sector. Taking this advantage, a loan scam, popularly known as Hallmark scam, took place in the Sonali Bank. The government later brought some changes in the Sonali Bank’s board as per recommendations of the central bank.

During his tenure, the central bank failed to prevent financial frauds in the BASIC Bank due to political pressure. In 2012, the central bank approved some nine new banks in favour of Awami League leaders, as per a list provided from the government’s high level.

In 2015, the central bank allowed loan restructuring in response to a letter from Salman F Rahman, an adviser of the Awami League President. Among the beneficiaries were Beximco, MR Group, SA Group, Ratanpur Group, Keya Group, Thermax Group, Sikder Group, Abdul Monem, AnonTex, and Jamuna Group.

During the trial of war criminals, a demand was raised to bring changes in Islami Bank. Instead of conceding to the demand, governor Atiur Rahman appointed four independent directors in Islami Bank to gear up its monitoring. It saved the bank for the time being.

However, his penchant for self-promotion and failure to address systemic fraud gave rise to controversies. He could not be reached for comments in this regard, while his phone was found switched off.