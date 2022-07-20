Govt sets $58b export target for FY23

The government on Wednesday fixed the merchandise export target for the current fiscal year (2022-23) at $58 billion which is 11.36 per cent higher than the real export earnings of the last fiscal year (2021-22), reports BSS.

The export target from the services sector for the FY23 has been fixed at $9 billion which is 12.50 per cent higher than the actual earnings from the services sectors in the last fiscal year.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi unveiled the export target both for merchandise and services sectors at a press conference at his secretariat office in the capital.