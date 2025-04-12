India’s Adani resumes power supply to Bangladesh after 17 hours

India’s Adani Group resumed power supply to Bangladesh on Saturday after a 17-hour shutdown following technical faults at its power plant in Godda in the India state of Jharkhand.

Power supply from one of the two 800-megawatt units of the coal-based power plant began at 6:00 am.

Three responsible officials from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Power Development Board (PDB) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Officials at PGCB and PDB confirmed Prothom Alo that the Adani plant previously supplied up to 1,400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. Even after 8 April, more than 750 megawatts were being supplied—until the complete shutdown.