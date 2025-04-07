Around Tk 9b fund to be set up for startup: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Monday said the central bank has taken an initiative to launch a special fund of about Tk 8 billion to Tk 9 billion to support startup.

"This fund will be distributed through commercial banks," he said while speaking at a panel discussion at the inaugural session of the 'Bangladesh Startup Connect 2025' at Hotel Intercontinental here.

This flagship event under the Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025 is taking place under the powerful theme: "Empowering Innovation, Connecting Opportunities"

Organized by Startup Bangladesh Limited, ICT Division, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Startup Connect is spotlighting the nation's rapidly growing startup ecosystem and its pivotal role in global investment networks.